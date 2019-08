Formula One drivers steer their cars at the start of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix held at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, 12 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelona-Catalunya motorsport race track was announced to extend its link with Formula One for another year.

“Formula 1 is delighted to announce that the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix will continue to be part of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship Calendar in 2020,” F1 said online.