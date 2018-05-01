FC Barcelona's players wave to supporters from their bus in downtown Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, 30 April 2018, on occasion of celebrations of Barcelona's Primera Division Championship win. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's French defender Samuel Umiti (R) takes a selfie with supporters from the bus carrying Barcelona CF's players in downtown Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, 30 April 2018, on occasion of celebrations of Barcelona's Primera Division Championship win. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique (L) waves to supporters from the bus carrying Barcelona CF's players in downtown Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, 30 April 2018, on occasion of celebrations of Barcelona's Primera Division Championship win. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona's supporters wave as the bus carrying Barcelona CF's players drives in downtown Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, 30 April 2018, on occasion of celebrations of Barcelona's Primera Division Championship win. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estavez

FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta (C) and Luis Suarez (L) wave to supporters from their bus in downtown Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, 30 April 2018, on occasion of celebrations of Barcelona's Primera Division Championship win. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Soccer club Barcelona on Monday celebrated their eighth double victory on a 4.5-kilometer stretch of downtown Barcelona, surrounded by tens of thousands of their fans, after managing to recover from their painful and unexpected loss to Roma in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and winning La Liga and Copa del Rey.

The Barca squad kicked off their march at the World Trade Center Barcelona at 6.15pm on a double-decker convertible bus, with replicas of both trophies, and ended in the Sarria-Sant Gervasi neighborhood.