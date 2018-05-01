Soccer club Barcelona on Monday celebrated their eighth double victory on a 4.5-kilometer stretch of downtown Barcelona, surrounded by tens of thousands of their fans, after managing to recover from their painful and unexpected loss to Roma in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and winning La Liga and Copa del Rey.
The Barca squad kicked off their march at the World Trade Center Barcelona at 6.15pm on a double-decker convertible bus, with replicas of both trophies, and ended in the Sarria-Sant Gervasi neighborhood.