Barcelona players celebrate after Jordi Alba's winning goal against Real Betis during a LaLiga match in Seville, Spain, on 7 May 2022. EFE

Jordi Alba's goal in stoppage time powered Barcelona 2-1 over Real Betis on Saturday, a result that ensures the Blaugrana will finish no lower than fourth in LaLiga and can count on competing in the 2022-2023 Champions League.

Barça are now second with 69 points, 11 better than fifth-place Betis, who have just three games left in a season that saw Real Madrid run away with the title.