FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde (L) and AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso (R) react during the International Champions Cup match between Milan and Barcelona at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, US, on Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde (L) watches from the bench during the International Champions Cup match between AC Milan and Barcelona at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, US, on Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

FC Barcelona's coach on Sunday downplayed his side's second consecutive defeat in the 2018 International Champions Cup after a 0-1 loss against AC Milan.

Ernesto Valverde said he was satisfied with the performance of his players in the third and final match of the pre-season friendly tournament.