Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said Friday said that he would make changes to the starting lineup for this weekend's LaLiga game against Huesca, which Lionel Messi will miss out after suffering a blow during the mid-week Champions League clash with Manchester United.

"It's possible that Messi rests in Huesca. I was talking to him on Thursday and the truth is that he's fine, though the blow was hard. He feels like a truck ran over him. Tomorrow there will be changes, because the calendar is tightening up. We are coming off a long trip and intense matches and on Tuesday we will have another intense match," Valverde said.