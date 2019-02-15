FC Barcelona Ernesto Valverde stressed Friday that his team needed to claim victories again in La Liga after two draws in the most recent matches, underscoring at the same time that winning trophies was the way to keep his job.

Although the Catalan club is still atop the La Liga standings, the gap with its historical rival Real Madrid has been narrowed to six points, as Barcelona was held to two draws in a row during its last Spanish league matches against Valencia (2-2) and Athletic Bilbao (0-0).