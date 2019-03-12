Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said Tuesday he would not put his France winger Ousmane Dembele at risk in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg game vs Olympique Lyonnais, as the Frenchman has yet to completely recover from a muscle injury.

Barcelona is set to host Lyon at Camp Nou stadium Wednesday, while Dembele's participation in the match is doubtful, as he sustained a slight hamstring strain in his left leg during his side's 3-1 La Liga win Saturday over Rayo Vallecano.