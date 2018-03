Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde (R) reacts during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, first leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, on Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde downplayed concerns about the physical condition of superstar Lionel Messi in statements made Wednesday, despite the Argentina and Barcelona forward having sat out his national team's last two friendlies due to muscle problems.

Although Valverde said he did not have the full picture of Messi's injury, the coach said he was not worried and that the Argentine player would be medically examined on Thursday to evaluate his physical condition.