FC Barcelona's French defender Clement Lenglet (C) during a team's training session at Joan Gamper Sports City in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde brought in 10 players from the B-team on Monday to reinforce the first team's preseason training here at the Joan Gamper Sports City.

Still awaiting the return of players who were on international duty at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Monday's first training of the day included all available Barça players except midfielder Rafinha Alcantara and forward Paco Alcacer.