FC Barcelona's head coach, Ernesto Valverde, arrives for a press conference following a training session of the team at Joan Gamper sports facilities in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's head coach, Ernesto Valverde, speaks during a press conference held following a training session of the team at Joan Gamper sports facilities in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Sept. 14, 2018.EPA-EFE/ Alejandro García

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Friday said he has to rotate his players to cope with Barça's busy schedule in the upcoming weeks.

During the next three weeks, Barcelona is scheduled to play seven matches, including UEFA Champions League encounters against PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur.