FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) celebrates his team's second goal during the Spanish First Division 3rd round match between FC Barcelona and Huesca at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, 02 September 2018. EFE/Toni Albir

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) celebrates the team's eighth goal during the Spanish First Division 3rd round match between FC Barcelona and Huesca at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, 02 September 2018. EFE/Toni Albir

FC Barcelona's Leo Messi (R) vies for the ball with Huesca's Juan Hernandez during the Spanish First Division 3rd round match between FC Barcelona and Huesca at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, 02 September 2018. EFE/Marta Perez

Barcelona meted out a crushing defeat to Huesca on Sunday, vaulting the Catalonian squad into the La Liga leadership spot on goal differential.

The victory puts Barcelona on a par with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on nine points from three games.