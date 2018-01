Barcelona's Luis Suarez (C), next to Real Betis' Adan (R) and Aissa Madi (C), displays a lighter thrown from the stands during their La Liga soccer match at Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/Raul Caro

Barcelona's Leo Messi (R) and Luis Suarez celebrate the team's second goal during their La Liga match against Real Betis at Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/ Raul Caro

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (R) in action during the team's La Liga match against Real Betis at Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/ Raul Caro

Barcelona, led by a phenomenal Lionel Messi, steamrolled Real Betis 5-0 on the latter's home turf, with all the tallies coming in the second half.

Betis pursued its standard aggressive game and held the La Liga leaders scoreless in the first period, a competitive half, but then it was the former Sevilla captain, midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who got the visitors on the board at the Benito Villamarin stadium in the 59th minute.