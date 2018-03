FC Barcelona forward Leo Messi in action against Athletic Bilbao during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Quique Garcia

Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Athletic de Bilbao with his teammate, defender Jordi Alba (R), during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC Barcelona's players (L) celebrate after scoring a goal against Athletic de Bilbao during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona on Sunday put on a great first-half performance, scoring the two goals which proved to be decisive in their 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the last match before the international break.

Barcelona has not noticed the absence of the injured Sergio Busquets, suspended Luis Suarez or Andres Iniesta, who has remained on the bench, as Argentine star Lionel Messi once again shone brightly in the first half.