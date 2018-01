FC Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (2-R) scores against Levante during their Spanish First Division league match at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

FC Barcelona striker Leo Messi (R) celebrates with teammate Jordi Alba (L) after scoring against Levante in their Spanish First Division league match at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Jose Paulo Bezerra 'Paulinho' (2-L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Levante during their Spanish First Division league match at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona on Sunday defeated Levante 3-0 in the 18th round of La Liga soccer action, strengthening its grip on the top spot in the Spanish league's table and handing its rivals their first away league loss in eight outings.

Two first-half goals from Argentine star Lionel Messi and Uruguay's Luis Suarez as well as a last-gasp goal by Brazilian Paulinho, earned Barça its 15th league win.