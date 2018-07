Barcelona FC defender Douglas Pereira (C), of Brazil, attends the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, on August 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alejandro García

Barcelona will loan Brazilian defender Douglas Pereira to the Turkish club Sivasspor for one season, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

Douglas signed for Barça in the summer of 2014 from Sao Paulo for 5.5 million euros ($6.4 million), but played only eight games in the following two seasons.