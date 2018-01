FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates a goal during his team's Spanish First Division match against Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/Toni Albir

FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho (L) vies for the ball with Alaves's Ibai Gomez during their Spanish First Division match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/Toni Albir

FC Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic (L) vies for the ball with Alaves's John Guidetti during their Spanish First Division soccer match between at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/Toni Albir

Barcelona staged a late comeback against a troublesome Alaves, led by Luis Suarez and Leo Messi, ultimately defeating their combative rivals 2-1 and maintaining their season-long undefeated streak.

Alaves was the last Spanish First Division visiting squad to win at Camp Nou back on Sept. 10, 2016, and fought hard the entire match, with John Guidetti putting the visitors on the board first in the 23rd minute.