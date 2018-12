FC Barcelona's Carles Alena celebrates his goal against Villarreal CF during their Spanish La Liga soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 02 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

FC Barcelona forward Leo Messi moves the ball against Villarreal's Pablo Fornals during their match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez.

FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (R) duels for the ball with Villarreal CF's Victor Ruiz (L) during their Spanish La Liga soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 02 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona blanked Villarreal 2-0 on Sunday with goals from Gerard Pique and Carles Aleña.

But it wasn't an easy match for the Catalan squad, which needed the win after Ernesto Valverde's boys had only managed to rack up 1 point of the six available in their last two games against Betis and Atletico de Madrid.