Tottenham Hotspur's Anthony Georgiou (R) takes a shot on goal as FC Barcelona's goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen (L) defends in the second half of their International Champions Cup match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, USA, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A colored smoke bomb is set off among the FC Barcelona fans during the International Champions Cup match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, USA, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

FC Barcelona players celebrate the score of the team's second goal against Tottenham in the first half of their International Champions Cup match at Rose Bowl Stadium, in Pasadena, California, USA, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Barcelona defeated Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in an International Champions Cup pre-season friendly match on Saturday night in Pasadena.

With both teams missing several of their key starters following the World Cup, including Lionel Messi for the Catalans and Harry Kane for Spurs, it was left to the respective teams' supporting casts to take center stage and stake a claim for more prominent roles in the coming campaign.