FC Barcelona forward Leo Messi (L) celebrates after scoring a goal on Jan. 19, 2020, against Granada CF during the La Liga match played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) and teammate Antoine Griezmann (R) react on Jan. 19, 2020, during the La Liga match played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona forward Leo Messi (R) pulls away from Granada's Yangel Herrera on Jan. 19, 2020, during the La Liga match played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelona, the leader in the Spanish league, edged Granada 1-0 on Sunday in Quique Setien's debut as coach of the Catalan squad.

Argentine superstar forward Lionel Messi scored a goal in the 76th minute, giving Barcelona the victory.