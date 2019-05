Following Barcelona’s atrocious exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Liverpool, all eyes were firmly on coach Ernesto Valverde’s ability to come up with a face-saving strategy in Copa del Rey final, which turned to a fiasco for him as well.

Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Valencia on Saturday evening was a second major disappointment for the Catalan club this month, coming just 18 days after their stunning 4-0 collapse against Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.