A handout photo made available by FC Barcelona shows player Lionel Messi as he leaves the Joan Gamper sports complex following a COVID-19 test for players in Barcelona, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL RUIZ / FC BARCELONA

Barcelona’s first time returned to the Joan Gamper sporting complex for some individual training after 56 days of confinement due to the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

The club’s players have all tested negative for Covid-19.EFE-EPA