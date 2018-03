Gremio's Arthur (L) vies a ball against Botafogo's Matheus Fernandes (R) during their soccer match of the Copa Libertadores at Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Sep 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SILVIO AVILA

Barcelona reached an agreement with the Brazilian club Gremio for the option of contracting Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, known as Arthur, in July 2018 for 30 million euros ($36.92 million) and with another nine million euros in incentives, the La Liga leader announced on Sunday.

The negotiations between the two clubs took place over several months, with a delegation from Brazil arriving in Barcelona a few days ago to seal the deal.