Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar (L) in action against FC Barcelona during a UEFA Champions League Group F match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, Nov.5. EFE-EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo (L) vies for the ball with Slavia Prague midfielder Peter Olayinka during a UEFA Champions League Group F match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, Nov. 5. EFE-EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (C) in action against Slavia Prague during a UEFA Champions League Group F at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, Nov. 5. EFE-EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Barcelona could manage only a 0-0 draw here Tuesday against Slavia Prague on Match Day 4 of the 2019-2020 Champions League group stage.

Barça, with 8 points, retain the lead in Group F, but are just a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund, 3-2 winners Tuesday over Inter Milan.