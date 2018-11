FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (C), Arturo Vidal (R) and Luis Suarez (L) attend a training session held at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Barcelona held Friday its final training session before traveling to Madrid, where the La Liga side was set to play Rayo Vallecano.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi, who suffered a right forearm fracture during his side's 4-2 La Liga win over Sevilla, as well as French defender Samuel Umtiti, who sustained a knee injury, joined the session as a part of their recovery process.