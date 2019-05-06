FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde attends a training session at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

FC Barcelona players attend a training session at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suarez (R) attends a training session at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez smiles during a press conference at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall

FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde attends a press conference at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall

FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said Monday that the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals against Liverpool will be a difficult game.

The Catalan side will play away to the UK team after a 3-0 win in the first leg last week.