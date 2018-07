FC Barcelona striker Paco Alcácer during a pre-season training session with the team in Barcelona, Spain, on July 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spanish soccer team FC Barcelona on Monday underwent its first training session of the week while heavy rains fell on the region.

Barça's head coach, Ernesto Valverde, for the first time had two recently-signed players at his disposal (Brazil's Arthur Melo and France's Clément Lenglet) during the session, as well as seven players from the second squad, Barcelona B.