Kirolbet Baskonia's French center Vincent Poirier (L) in action against FC Barcelona Lassa's US center Chris Singleton (R) during their EuroLeague basketball match at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria, northern Spain, 20 December 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID AGUILAR

Kirolbet Baskonia's US guard Matt Janning (L) in action aginst FC Barcelona Lassa's guard Pau Ribas (R) during their EuroLeague basketball match at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria, northern Spain, 20 December 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID AGUILAR

Kirolbet Baskonia's Senegalese center Ilimane Diop (R) in action against FC Barcelona Lassa's guard Pau Ribas (L) during their EuroLeague basketball match at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria, northern Spain, 20 December 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID AGUILAR

Lassa's inspired Canadian Kevin Pangos turned up the heat in the last quarter guiding the Catalan team to a 70-77 win against Kirolbet Baskonia 70-77 in Vitoria, northern Spain, in the fourteenth round of the EuroLeague on Thursday.

The Catalan team recovered from a horrible third quarter, in which they only scored seven points, but their defensive approach managed to surprise Baskonia, who failed take advantage of their rivals temporary weakness.