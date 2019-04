Liverpool's tram observes a minute silence ahead of the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Huddersfield at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Barcelona's players celebrate after winning the La Liga champion trophy, follwoing their game with Levante at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona is set to host Liverpool on Wednesday with hearts set on making its first Champions League final in four years.

The last time Barcelona was in a CL final was back in 2015, when the Spanish La LIga side defeated the Italian club Juventus 3-1 at the Olympiastadion Berlin stadium in the German capital to hoist Barcelona's fifth CL trophy.