FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde reacts during the UEFA Champions League group F between FC Barcelona and Slavia Prague at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 05 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

After a pair of disappointing results, Barcelona are hoping for an improved performance when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou on Saturday night for a La Liga clash.

The Catalans are joint top of the table, level on 22 points with arch rivals Real Madrid, despite opening their campaign with three defeats and a draw.