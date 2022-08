Manchester City's Julian Alvarez (R) battles Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona during a charity friendly at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 24 August 2022. EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Manchester City during a charity friendly at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 24 August 2022. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez (R) greets Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of a charity friendly at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 24 August 2022. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Former player and coach Juan Carlos Unzue (R), diagnosed with ALS, embraces Sergio Busquets ahead of a charity friendly between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 24 August 2022. EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

The 91,000-plus who packed into Camp Nou for Wednesday's charity friendly between FC Barcelona and Manchester City were treated to an exciting contest that ended 3-3 thanks to the visitors' penalty conversion in stoppage-time.

Proceeds from "A Great Game for a Greater Cause" will go to a foundation pursuing research into ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).