Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi greets fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy soccer match between Barcelona and Arsenal at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, 4 August, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREU DALMAU

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, completed on Friday the Catalan club’s training session without problems raising hopes he would be cleared to play at the forthcoming La Liga clash.

Messi returned to training on Wednesday for the first time after sustaining a right leg injury on 5 August.