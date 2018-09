FC Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez (L) vies for the ball with Sporting Lisbon's midfielder William Carvalho during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Barcelona and Sporting at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on Dec. 05, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez of Spain was given the green light by the team's doctors to take part in competitive matches, the La Liga club announced Sunday, having fully recovered from a left thigh muscle injury.

Suarez picked up the injury on July 29 during a pre-season clash with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and had been sidelined since.