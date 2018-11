Croatia's Ivan Rakitic (L) in action against Spain's Sergio Busquets (R) during the UEFA Nations League; League A Group 4 soccer match between Croatia and Spain at Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO BAT

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has suffered a right thigh muscle injury, the Catalan club announced Saturday, but confirmed the player's hamstring was strained, not torn.

The Croatia international sustained the injury during his national team's 3-2 win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.