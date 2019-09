Paris Saint Germain player Neymar Jr attends a training session at the Ooredoo training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, outside Paris, France, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

The possibility of signing Neymar Jr. this summer would not have broken Barcelona's bank, according to the vice president and treasurer of the board of directors, Enrique Tombas.

Tombas said during the presentation of the club's balance for the 2018/19 financial year that Neymar's signing would have been economically viable.