Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone reacts during his team's Spanish First Division soccer match against FC Barcelona at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona on March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (L), teammate Samuel Umtiti (R) and Atletico Madrid's Kevin Gameiro (C) in action during their teams' Spanish First Division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona on March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during his team's Spanish First Division soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona on March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

An early goal on a free kick by Argentine star Lionel Messi was all Barcelona needed to defeat Atletico Madrid 1-0, pulling eight points ahead of their closest rivals in the race for the Spanish First Division soccer title.

Barcelona dominated the first 45 minutes of the match with Messi scoring 26 minutes into play, that tally proving to be decisive despite a tight second half.