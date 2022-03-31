Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas (r) celebrates with fans after the victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of the Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. EFE/ Alejandro García

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas (r) celebrates with fans after the victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of the Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. EFE/ Alejandro García

FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, considered one of the best female soccer players in the world, has become an icon not only in the sport but also on Barcelona’s street murals.