Barcelona's Ariel Nahuelpan (R) fights for the ball with General Diaz's Julio Gonzalez (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match between Paraguay's General Diaz and Ecuador's Barcelona played on March 7, 2018, at Feliciano Caceres Stadium in Luque, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Ecuadorian club Barcelona is heading into Serie A action this weekend needing a win against Delfin and a slip-up by standings leader Liga de Quito against Aucas to move up.

Liga de Quito currently has a six-point lead over Barcelona in the Serie A standings.