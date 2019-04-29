Dominic Thiem (C) of Austria celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev (L) of Russia in their final match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their final match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

The Barcelona Open ended its 67th edition with a new champion and several players who will be remembered for their participation in this year's tournament.

1- Dominic Thiem: