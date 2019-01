FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho (L) in action against Girona's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (R) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona in Girona, Spain, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with his teammate Jordi Alba (R) after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona in Girona, Spain, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

FC Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo (3-L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona in Girona, Spain, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

Barcelona on Sunday prevailed over a short-handed but scrappy Girona 2-0 for their eighth consecutive La Liga win.

The game featured the three top scorers of the 2018/2019 La Liga season: Barcelona's Argentine star, Lionel Messi, who obtained his 19th goal today, and Uruguay's Luis Suarez (15), as well as Girona's Uruguayan forward Cristhian Stuani.