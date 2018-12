FC Barcelona players during a training session at the Joan Gamper Sports City in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona on Monday held its last group practice for 2018, with the activities led by head coach Ernesto Valverde at the club's sports city.

Barcelona will be hosted by Getafe in a La Liga matchday 18 contest at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on Sunday in the first duel for the two teams in the new year.