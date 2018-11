FC Barcelona’s defender Samuel Umtiti (R) and PSV Eindhoven’s forward Hirving Lozano during a UEFA Champions League Group B match between FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez during FC Barcelona training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Andreu Dalmau

Barcelona held a training session Friday ahead of the Catalan side's upcoming home La Liga clash against Real Betis.

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi and French defender Samuel Umtiti, who are expected to receive medical clearance Saturday, trained with the rest of the available first team players at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barça's training facility on the outskirts of Barcelona, in Catalonia's rural Baix Llobregat county.