FC Barcelona's French defender Lucas Digne (C) is greeted by his team mates on the occasion of his 25th birthday during a training session held at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona trains for US pre-season tour at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despí near Barcelona on Jul 20, 2018. EPA-EFE//Alejandro García

Barcelona trains for US pre-season tour at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despí near Barcelona on Jul 20, 2018. EPA-EFE//Alejandro García

Barcelona trains for US pre-season tour at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despí near Barcelona on Jul 20, 2018. EPA-EFE//Alejandro García

Barcelona continued its pre-season training regime on Friday ahead of a promotional tour in the United States at the end of the month.

Several members of Barça's B team also took part in the series of exercises watched over by head coach Ernesto Valverde at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper center near Barcelona.