Leganes forward Youssef En-Nesyri (right) attempts a shot while being marked by FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique during a LaLiga match on Nov. 23, 2019, at Butarque stadium in Leganes, a suburb of Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann (L) after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Leganes at Butarque stadium in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

FC Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal celebrates after giving his team a 2-1 lead in a LaLiga match against Leganes at Butarque stadium outside Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

FC Barcelona rallied for a 2-1 victory over Leganes here Saturday thanks to second-half goals by Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal, winning a match their head coach had said could give them momentum ahead of two tough upcoming contests.

The circumstances surrounding this LaLiga encounter were very similar to those of last season's match in this Madrid suburb, with Barcelona sitting atop the table and Leganes bringing up the rear.