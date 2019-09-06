Players receive the FIFA FIFPro World Eleven award during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London, Great Britain, 24 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid the most players on the nominees' list for FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 2019, the international governing body announced Thursday.

Barcelona has 11 players on the list, while Madrid has nine.