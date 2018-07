Barcelona's striker Lionel Messi (C) in action against Real Madrid players Casemiro (R) and Marcelo (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Barcelona is to host Real Madrid on Oct. 28 in the first El Clasico duel of the 2018/2019 La Liga season, while Real Madrid is to play host on Mar. 3, the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) announced Tuesday.

The first match is to be at Camp Nou in the season's 10th round, while the second is to be at Santiago Bernabeu in the 26th round.