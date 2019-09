FC Barcelona players react during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada CF and FC Barcelona at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, 21 September 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL ANGEL MOLINA

Barcelona carried out Sunday a recovery training session hours after conceding a 2-0 La Liga defeat to Granada.

Several Barcelona-B players took part in the session, including Sergi Puig, Guillem, Chumi, Riqui Puig and Carles Perez, as well as Ansu Fati.