Barcelona's head coach, Ernesto Valverde, attends an act with Proactiva Open Arms NGO in Barcelona, Catalonia, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde has renewed his contract with the Spanish club for another season with the possibility of an extension for another, the La Liga side sad Friday.

Valverde signed the contract at Camp Nou's Presidential Suite ahead of the first team's afternoon training session.