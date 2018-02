FC Bacelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto poses for the photographers after signing his new contration with the team until 2022 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Feb 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

FC Bacelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto (L) poses for the photographers with FC Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu (R) after signing his new contration with the team until 2022 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Feb 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Midfielder Sergi Roberto signed his contract renewal with Barcelona, a deal that runs until 2022, and spoke publically, encouraging players at Barcelona's youth academy to be patient while awaiting the opportunity to play with the first team.

The 26-year-old Roberto, who appeared with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, discussed how he made his dream of playing professional soccer a reality.