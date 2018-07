SD Eibar's latest signing, forward Marc Cardona, demonstrates his skills for reporters at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, on Friday, July 20. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta.

Forward Marc Cardona flashes the thumbs-up during his first appearance as a member of SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, on Friday, July 20. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta.

SD Eibar club president Amaia Gorostiza (L) and sporting director Fran Garagarza pose with new acquisition Marc Cardona at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, on Friday, July 20. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta.

Barcelona B forward Marc Cardona promised here Friday to demonstrate "commitment and sacrifice" on behalf of his new club, Eibar SD.

Cardona, who comes to the Basque side on loan from Barça, said that he embraced the move to Eibar because it represented an opportunity to play in La Liga.