FC Barcelona players celebrate after a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and Vissel Kobe in Kobe, Japan, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

FC Barcelona will start preparing for the upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy game after it returned home from its pre-season tour in Japan on Sunday.

The side is set to host Arsenal on Sunday, 4 August in the Joan Gamper Trophy, which serves for the official presentation of the team in front of the fans for the 2019-20 season.